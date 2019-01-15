Trending Stories

Magnetic North's erratic behavior forces update to global navigation system
Global warming is fueling stronger ocean waves
Russian space telescope Spektr-R stops responding
Light powers faster 3D printing
Even short-lived insects become elderly

Photo Gallery

 
Tokyo begins new business year with prayer

Latest News

Somali terror group launches deadly attack at Kenya hotel
Report: North Korea official headed to Washington
Ariana Grande shares new '7 Rings' music video teaser
Direction unclear after positive China news moves crude oil prices higher
Exercise cuts mortality risk for people with type 2 diabetes, report says
 
Back to Article
/