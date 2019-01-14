Trending Stories

Magnetic North's erratic behavior forces update to global navigation system
Russian space telescope Spektr-R stops responding
Light powers faster 3D printing
Global warming is fueling stronger ocean waves
Physicists find new ways to manipulate light, paving way for quantum tech

Photo Gallery

 
Tokyo begins new business year with prayer

Latest News

Defenseman Josh Gorges retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Israel to search Hungary's Danube for Holocaust victims
'DNA origami' provides measuring tool to show antibody effectiveness
Navy plans to deploy three littoral combat ships by this fall
Even short-lived insects become elderly
 
Back to Article
/