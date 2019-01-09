Trending Stories

First Portuguese beetle found living exclusively in groundwater
Complex life emerged on land much earlier than previously thought
China's Chang'e-4 spacecraft lands on far side of the moon
Astronomers find warped protoplanetary disk around distant star
Citizen scientists find unusual exoplanet among Kepler data

Photo Gallery

 
Children of the Central American migrant caravan

Latest News

New technique helps scientists find galactic mergers
Saudi teen given refugee status, Australia considering visa for her
BP sees 100K barrels per day of new output in Gulf of Mexico by 2025
Driver in deadly hockey bus crash pleads guilty to spare families from a trial
'The Favourite,' 'A Star is Born' lead BAFTA Film Awards nominations
 
Back to Article
/