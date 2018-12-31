Watch live: New Horizons to return images of Ultima Thule flyby

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- NASA's New Horizons probe is ringing in the new year by swinging by of Ultima Thule, a small object in the Kuiper asteroid belt.

The spacecraft is scheduled to pass within 2,200 miles of the large asteroid at 12:33 a.m. EST Tuesday, not long after the ball drops in Time Squares. The close encounter will mark the farthest spacecraft flyby in history.

Ultima Thule, or 2014 MU69, lies beyond the orbits of Neptune and Pluto, in the outer realms of the solar system. The space rock features a diameter of roughly 19 miles. Its irregular shape recalls two rock smashed together, like a snowman without a head.

When New Horizons passes by, the duo will be approximately 4 billion miles from the sun. They will also be a long way from Earth, which is why scientists won't know how the flyby went until several hours after the rendezvous.

"We're very confident in the spacecraft and we're very confident in the plan that we have," Alan Stern, the New Horizons principal investigator, told reporters during a news briefing Monday. "But I'd be kidding you if I didn't tell you we're also on pins and needles to see how this turns out."

NASA TV will provide live coverage of the New Horizons signal-acquisition, confirming the probe's status and flyby success. The broadcast will begin at 10:15 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

At 11:30 a.m., scientists involved with the New Horizons mission will describe the images and data returned by the spacecraft.

New Horizons first launched in 2006 with the goal of doing a flyby study of the Pluto system by 2015. The probe gathered its last Pluto observations in 2016 and began making its way toward the Kuiper Belt.

Scientists think the clarity of the images captured during the Ultima Thule flyby could rival the photographs taken during New Horizon's close encounter with Pluto.

Researchers are interested in small objects in the far reaches of the solar system, asteroids and comets, because they could contain clues to the solar systems origin story.

"Asteroids, comets and other small bodies hold material from the solar system's birth. If we want to know where we come from, we must study these objects," said Lori Glaze, acting director for the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters.