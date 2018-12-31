In the new model, the entirety of the universe is contained on the edge of an expanding bubble. All of the matter contained within the universe is linked with strings stretching into a fourth dimension. Photo by Suvendu Giri

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Cosmologists at Uppsala University in Sweden have developed a new model for the structure of the universe.

In a new paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, scientists claim the universe is riding on an expanding bubble in an extra dimension. The new model could help astrophysicists unravel the mysteries of dark matter.

According to the most popular models of cosmic evolution, the ubiquitous presence of dark matter accounts for the universe's continued expansion. But little is understood about the mysterious matter.

Scientists previously looked to string theory for answers. String theory posits that all matter exists as tiny vibrating filaments. String theory also demands more than three dimensions.

Some proponents of string theory claim their models successfully account for dark energy. But many astrophysicists consider string theory models flawed and unworkable.

In the new model, the entirety of the universe is contained on the edge of an expanding bubble. All of the matter contained within the universe is linked with strings stretching into a fourth dimension.

Researchers think the new model can also explain the development of black hole.

"Gravitational collapse of the string endpoints in four dimensions results in an unstable black string solution in five dimensions," researchers wrote in their paper.

Authors of the new model claim their creation is compatible with string theory's current framework. According to the new research, the new model also allows for multiple bubbles and multiple universes.

"The Uppsala scientists' model provides a new, different picture of the creation and future fate of the Universe, while it may also pave the way for methods of testing string theory," according to a news release.