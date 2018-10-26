Trending Stories

Scientists discover first new species of crocodile in 85 years
Parker Solar Probe image shows Earth from 27 million miles away
Breathing through your nose can boost memory consolidation
Scientists ID new 'missing link' species between dinosaurs, birds
Bible helps scientists develop more sophisticated translation algorithm

Photo Gallery

 
South Korean President Moon makes state visit to Paris

Latest News

UPI Almanac for Friday, Oct. 26, 2018
Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Hillary Clinton, Keith Urban
On This Day: Allied troops take 1,450 Axis prisoners in Egypt
CNCO, Ozuna dominate 2018 Latin American Music Awards
Coast Guard searching for missing plane off South Carolina coast
 
Back to Article
/