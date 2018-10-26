Trending Stories

Scientists discover first new species of crocodile in 85 years
Parker Solar Probe image shows Earth from 27 million miles away
Breathing through your nose can boost memory consolidation
Scientists ID new 'missing link' species between dinosaurs, birds
U.S. has 18 'very high threat' volcanoes, USGS says

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Alphabet-typing record broken four times at Texas conference
'Today' moms visit 'Sesame Street' with their kids
Super Typhoon Yutu headed to Philippines; 1 dead on U.S. island
Excavator used to scoop bear out of power station canal
New process could reduce cost of manufacturing plastic
 
Back to Article
/