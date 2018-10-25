The view from Parker Solar Probe's WISPR instrument on Sept. 25, 2018, from two telescopes, shows Earth -- the bright sphere near the middle of the right-hand panel -- from 27 million miles away. Photo courtesy of NASA/Naval Research Laboratory/Parker Solar Probe

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Parker Solar Probe, as it sped toward Venus last month, captured a view of Earth that NASA released on this week.

In the image, taken on Sept. 25, Earth is the bright, round object visible in the right panel -- about 27 million miles away. A slight bulge on the right side is the moon, which is behind Earth, NASA scientists said.

The image of Earth, released Wednesday, was captured by the probe's only imaging instrument, the Wide-field Imager for Solar Probe, or WISPR.

WISPR is charged with capturing structures within the Sun's atmosphere, the corona, before they pass over the spacecraft.

The two panels of WISPR's image come from the instrument's two telescopes pointed in slightly different directions with different fields of view. The inner telescope produced the left-hand image and the outer telescope produced the image on the right.

The hemispherical-shaped in the middle of the right-hand image is a lens flare, which is caused by reflections within the lens system. In this case, it's from the very bright Earthshine.

Visible objects in the image, including Pleiades to the low-left of Earth in the right-hand image and the two bright objects, Betelgeuse and Bellatrix, near the bottom of the left-hand image, are elongated because of reflections from the detector.

The Parker Solar Probe launched on Aug. 12 aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket from Space Launch Complex 37 at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, part of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The probe will travel nearly 90 million miles, passing within Mercury's orbit to skim through the outer layers of the sun's atmosphere. It will pass within 3.8 million miles of the sun's surface, exposing itself to temperatures as high as 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

The solar probe's instrument suite will detect and measure the movement of electrons, protons and ions that make up the corona and the solar winds generated there.

"The Parker Solar Probe's observations will help us answer questions like: Why is the corona a couple million degrees hotter than the sun?" Eric Christian, a space scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, told UPI ahead of the probe's launch. "Another question we hope to answer is: Why is the solar wind accelerating up to very high speeds in the corona? Some high-energy solar particles accelerate to nearly half the speed of light, and we don't know why."