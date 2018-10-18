Trending Stories

ULA launches military comms satellite on Atlas V rocket
Dandelion seeds use a novel form of flight to get around
Scientists probe how dogs process words
Astronomers locate gravitational wave source's cosmic cousin
Satellite monitoring could help curb illegal fishing in shark sanctuaries

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

Authorities seize 50 baby turtles from Burger King parking lot
Study: Simple test may help predict recovery after stroke
'Red Dead Redemption 2': Outlaws plan a train heist in new trailer
Officials: NYC detective in Weinstein case told victim to delete messages
Connecticut company creates world's smallest advertisement
 
