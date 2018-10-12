Trending Stories

Astronaut, cosmonaut safely return after ejecting from failed space launch
Bees stop buzzing during a total solar eclipse
Lizard fossil helps explain how dinosaurs got so big
Telescope spots 20 new fast radio bursts
Study explains optical illusion at the center of the Milky Way

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

Poll: More Republicans than Democrats favor one party controlling Congress, White House
Christina Aguilera cancels show after losing her voice
'Hitman 2': Competitive multiplayer mode announced in new trailer
Dozens arrested in disappearance of Tanzania billionaire
Crawfish infest South Carolina yard in wake of hurricane
 
Back to Article
/