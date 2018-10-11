Watch live: Astronaut-cosmonaut duo ready for trip to space station

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin are ready and waiting for their trip to the International Space Station.

The duo are scheduled to blast-off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on Thursday morning, 4:40 a.m. ET. Their ride aboard the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft will last 6.5 hours.

Typical crewed launches feature three passengers. Hague and Ovchinin are just the second two-man crew to travel to the space station in several years. Last year, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin shared a ride to ISS.

Thursday's early morning launch will be broadcast live by NASA TV. Coverage will begin at 3:30 a.m.

Hague and Ovchinin are replacing NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, as well as Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who departed ISS and returned to Earth last week.

Upon arrival, the two new crew members will be welcomed by Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, the expedition's commander, as well as Serena Aunon-Chancellor of NASA and Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos.

NASA TV will also broadcast the spacecraft's arrival. The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft hatch will be opened, and Hague and Ovchinin will be welcomed to the space station, early Thursday afternoon.

"The five-person crew will gather inside the Zvezda service module for a traditional crew greeting ceremony as family and mission officials on the ground offer their well-wishes," according to NASA. "Shortly afterward, the two new crewmates will participate in a safety briefing then begin several days of familiarization with station systems."