Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An American astronaut and Russian cosmonaut were forced to abort a rocket launch to the International Space Station early Thursday and make an emergency landing.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin were aboard the spacecraft when it launched at 4:40 a.m. EDT on a mission to the station. The duo blasted off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft.

"There was an issue with the booster from today's launch," a NASA statement said. "The Soyuz capsule returned to Earth via a ballistic descent, which is a sharper angle of landing compared to normal."

The astronauts have landed back on earth and initial reports show that they are "in good condition and in contact," NASA said. "Search and rescue teams are en route to the landing location and we await further updates. Roscosmos is forming a state commission to investigate today's Soyuz launch incident."

Their ride aboard the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft was originally scheduled to last 6.5 hours.

Typical crewed launches feature three passengers. Hague and Ovchinin were set to be just the second two-man crew to travel to the space station in recent years. Last year, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin shared a ride to ISS.

Thursday's early morning launch was broadcast live by NASA TV. Coverage began at 3:30 a.m.

Hague and Ovchinin were set to replace astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, as well as Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who departed ISS and returned to Earth last week.

Upon arrival, the two new crew members were scheduled to be welcomed by Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, the expedition's commander, as well as Serena Aunon-Chancellor of NASA and Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos.

This is a developing story