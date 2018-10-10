Trending Stories

Bees stop buzzing during a total solar eclipse
Study explains optical illusion at the center of the Milky Way
Oldest flying squirrel fossil reshapes evolutionary tree
Oyster populations at risk as climate change transforms ocean ecosystems
Neuroscientists identify the origins of 'free will' inside the brain

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

Hurricane Michael nears Alabama, Georgia
LA coroner rules Verne Troyer's death suicide
Telescope spots 20 new fast radio bursts
Trump Russia probe: Who's involved, where it stands
Bullish on natural gas, Shell announces new North Sea investment
 
