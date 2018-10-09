Trending Stories

UN climate report calls for immediate action to curb global warming
Atlantic salmon use magnetic fields to navigate, even when landlocked
Gyroscope malfunction forces Hubble Space Telescopes into safe mode
Rift Valley's drying climate inspired early human evolution
Gravity data suggests Ceres' poles experience a reorientation

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Paris Motor Show

Latest News

Comcast completes deal to become majority shareholder of Sky
Total, Saudi Aramco sign accord to build petrochemical complex
Oldest flying squirrel fossil reshapes evolutionary tree
Inmate seeks electric chair for execution, calling lethal injection 'torture'
Police hunt for possible serial killer in 1980s 'redhead murders'
 
Back to Article
/