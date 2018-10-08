Trending Stories

Astronauts return from ISS aboard Soyuz, land safely in Kazakhstan
UN climate report calls for immediate action to curb global warming
Global warming increases heat stress risk for outdoor workers
Gyroscope malfunction forces Hubble Space Telescopes into safe mode
Saturn's inner rings are raining chemicals on its atmosphere

Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Houston Astros sweep Cleveland Indians, advance to ALCS
Arizona Cardinals sign WR Kendall Wright
Italy's ENI signs accord with BP, Libya to take over EPSA operation
Florida counties begin ordering evacuations ahead of Hurricane Michael
Study: Prenatal gene editing treats congenital disease in mice
 
