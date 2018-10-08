Trending Stories

Astronauts return from ISS aboard Soyuz, land safely in Kazakhstan
Saturn's inner rings are raining chemicals on its atmosphere
Study identifies genetic mutations among children of soldiers exposed to radiation
Brain organizes forgettable, indelible memories during sleep
Neuroscientists identify the origins of 'free will' inside the brain

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Paris Motor Show

Latest News

UPI Almanac for Monday, Oct. 8, 2018
On This Day: Kim Jong Il becomes leader of North Korea
Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Chevy Chase, Matt Damon
Global warming increases risk of heat stress for outdoor workforce
Bulgarian journalist reporting on corruption found murdered
 
Back to Article
/