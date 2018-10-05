Trending Stories

Astronauts return from ISS aboard Soyuz, land safely in Kazakhstan
Hunt for Planet X reveals the Goblin, a faraway dwarf planet
Curiosity operates on backup during repairs to main processor
Viruses affected gene flow between humans, Neanderthals
Neuroscientists identify the origins of 'free will' inside the brain

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

'Idiocracy,' 'nothingburger,' 'Spielbergian' among 1,400 new dictionary entries
Oblivious man had $1M lottery ticket for four months
India's currency falls to new low as central bank leaves interest rates alone
'Harry Potter' stars Tom Felton, Daniel Radcliffe reunite in New York
Brain organizes forgettable, indelible memories during sleep
 
