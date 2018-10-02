Trending Stories

Interstellar object 'Oumuamua traced to four possible stellar homes
Humans delayed the formation of the Sahara desert by half a millennium
Invasive plants help ecosystems take up 'blue carbon'
Machine learning could help regulators identify environmental violations
MUSE data reveals hydrogen reservoirs around earliest galaxies

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Silk Road International Cultural Expo in China

Latest News

U.S. firm unveils hyperloop 'pod' to shuttle riders at 760 mph
Expanded Marine rotational force deploys to Norway
Scientists created a new tomato variety by editing the genome of a wild plant
Escaped horse runs into bar, causes chaos
Boss Baby has new rivals in 'Back in Business' Season 2 trailer
 
Back to Article
/