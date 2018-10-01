Trending Stories

Interstellar object 'Oumuamua traced to four possible stellar homes
Climate researchers: More green space, less biofuel
Invasive plants help ecosystems take up 'blue carbon'
Small ice-free oasis helped Arctic marine life survive last ice age
Dust storms on Saturn's moon Titan observed for the first time

Photo Gallery

 
Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Latest News

Woman sets Guinness surfing record for shredding 68-foot wave
Police: Man shot dead after making threats at Florida hospital ER
Watch live: Trump gives Medal of Honor to medic for heroism in Afghan valley
BAE to provide Paladin 155mm artillery systems for U.S. Army
Snake catchers wrangle python that slithered into Thai 7-Eleven
 
Back to Article
/