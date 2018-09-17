Watch live: Elon Musk to announce first lunar space tourist

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX founder Elon Musk is set to announce the first private space passenger to fly around the moon on Monday evening.

Musk's announcement will be streamed live online. Coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET.

According to SpaceX, the mystery passenger will be carried on a trip around around the moon on the aerospace company's next-generation rocket, the Big Falcon Rocket, or BFR.

The plans aren't exactly new. In 2017, SpaceX said two unnamed people had put down large deposits to reserve a spot on the private lunar flight. Originally, the Falcon Heavy -- which completed its first static test fire earlier this year -- was scheduled to carry space tourists to the moon and back.

RELATED Musk sets goal for two flights in 24 hours with same Falcon 9 rocket

Those plans were nixed. Now, if all goes as planned, passengers will by ferried by BFR.

As The Verge reported, it's not clear if the soon-to-be-announced passenger is one of the original two to reserve a spot on the Falcon Heavy flight.

Over the weekend, Musk shared new renderings of the Big Falcon Rocket. The drawings show the rocket in a slightly updated form.

RELATED Elon Musk plans to launch spacecraft for Mars in 2019

According to Business Insider, Musk will give an update on the ongoing construction of the BFR. Engineers are working on a BFR prototype at the Port of Los Angeles.

The BFR is actually two components: a powerful booster and a passenger-carrying module, the Big Falcon Spaceship.

In addition to carrying space tourists to the moon, Musk and SpaceX hope BFR will assist in the establishment of a colony on Mars.