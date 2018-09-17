Juno probe's JunoCam captured an image of the gas giant's "brown barge" feature during its most recent flyby. Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Jupiter's "brown barge" feature is the subject of a new photograph snapped by Juno's camera.

Like Jupiter's Great Red Spot, the brown barge is shaped by cyclone-like weather patterns in the gas giant's atmosphere. But unlike the red spot, which is round, the barge is longer and boxier.

The brown barge isn't always easy to pick out. Its colors often blend relatively seamlessly with its surroundings. The weather pattern is found in the North Equatorial Belt and South Equatorial Belt, both of which host darker clouds.

The new image was captured in September as Juno executed its 15th close flyby of Jupiter. The probe was 7,425 miles above Jupiter's tallest clouds when the photograph was taken.

The majority of JunoCam's raw images are made publicly available on NASA's website. Citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill created the new image by turning the original JunoCam photo 90 degrees to the right, or clockwise.

As the latest JunoCam image showcases, Jupiter is home to a variety of large atmospheric structures. In addition to the Great Red Spot, Jupiter is also home to the Great White Spot, as well as intense swirling activity near the gas giant's poles and equator.