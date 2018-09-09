Watch live: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to launch powerful telecom satellite

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to carry a powerful telecommunications satellite into orbit on Sunday night.

The rocket will blastoff from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base. Sunday's launch window will open at 11:28 p.m. ET.

Sunday night's launch will be streamed live by SpaceX.

Engineers successfully test-fired the rocket's engines last week. The launch was originally scheduled for Saturday night, but on Thursday, SpaceX officials announced a 24-hour delay.

"Now targeting September 9 launch of Telstar 18 VANTAGE from Pad 40 in Florida," SpaceX wrote on Twitter. "Rocket and payload are healthy; additional time will be used to complete pre-flight checkouts.

SpaceX has yet to offer a specific reason for the delay, but the forecast for Saturday is iffy. Sunday is likely to offer clearer, stiller skies.

As usual, SpaceX will attempt to return the rocket's first stage safely to Earth, landing it on the company's drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You."

Once in operation, the satellite will provide Telesat and APT Satellite with C-band and Ku-band spectrum, boosting communications services for customers, including governments and broadcast providers, in the Asia-Pacific region.

The 15,564-pound satellite will spend at least 15 years in orbit.