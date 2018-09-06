Trending Stories

Jurassic reptiles were forced to adapt to sea level rise
Antarctic iceberg A-68 is on the move after year-long standstill
Images of Earth's crust explain why Mount St. Helens is out of line
Earliest evidence of cheese-making in the Mediterranean found along Croatian coast
Hole responsible for space station leak caused by drill, not meteorite, Russia says

Photo Gallery

 
Performance of 'Water Margin' in China

Latest News

History suggests impacts of global warming are being underestimated
Overturned truck spills sand across Texas highway
Bachelor Nation alums Clay Harbor, Angela Amezcua dating
Escaped bull runs loose on busy Texas road
New unemployment claims fall to lowest level in almost 50 years
 
Back to Article
/