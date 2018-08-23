Trending Stories

Laziness is an effective survival skill, evolutionary biologists find
Amber fossils illuminate early antlion evolution
Air pollution shortens global life expectancy by at least a year
Watch live: Astronauts to play first ever tennis match in space
Earth's earliest animals were strange sea creatures

Photo Gallery

 
Japan marks 73rd WWII anniversary

Latest News

Humpback whale drenches passengers on whale-watching boat
Children's medicines recalled for microbial contamination risk
'Teen Mom 2' alum Kieffer Delp accepts plea deal in meth case
U.S. bull market now longest in history -- 3,453 days
Australian PM Turnbull fighting to stay in power
 
Back to Article
/