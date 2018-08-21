Trending Stories

Earth's earliest animals were strange sea creatures
Battle of the parasites: Love vine sucks the life from gall wasps
NOAA: July was fourth-hottest on record
Stalling summer weather patterns set stage for extreme heat
Ancient Mayan deforestation hurt carbon reserves

Photo Gallery

 
Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd attend 'Ant-Man' premiere in Tokyo

Latest News

Suspected Golden State Killer to face trial in Sacramento
Hackers can steal over $1M a minute, study says
Motorcyclist leans back, steers with feet
Fishermen free whale shark from net in China
Emus invade Australian suburb in search for food
 
Back to Article
/