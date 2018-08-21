Trending Stories

Stalling summer weather patterns set stage for extreme heat
Physicists improve simulations of quantum particles, systems
Battle of the parasites: Love vine sucks the life from gall wasps
Tree rings helped scientists date ancient Greek eruption
NOAA: July was fourth-hottest on record

Japan marks 73rd WWII anniversary

Latest News

Avicii receives posthumous MTV VMA award
Microsoft shuts down Russia-linked sites targeting midterm elections
WWE Raw: The Shield reunite to save Reigns from Strowman
Ghana takes big step by tapping its own natural gas
Earth's earliest animals were strange sea creatures millions of centuries ago
 
