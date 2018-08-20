Trending Stories

Tree rings helped scientists date ancient Greek eruption
To improve children's diets, conserve forests
How an animal ages depends on what early life was like
Teeth of ancient mega-shark recovered from Australian beach
Particulate pollution's origins affect its impact on climate and human health

Photo Gallery

 
Japan marks 73rd WWII anniversary

Latest News

Physicists improve simulations of quantum particles, systems
Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge expecting second child
Rose McGowan responds to Asia Argento accusations: 'My heart is broken'
Strawberries could reduce colon inflammation, study finds
Greece completes massive economic bailouts, but crisis not over yet
 
Back to Article
/