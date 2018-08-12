Trending Stories

Teeth of ancient mega-shark recovered from Australian beach
Scientists develop way to supercool liquids without freezing them
New Horizons probe spots possible wall of hydrogen at the edge of the solar system
Stem cell may explain why dogs have such a good sense of smell
Parker Solar Probe cleared for Saturday morning launch

Photo Gallery

 
Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Latest News

Four Jordanian security officers killed in raid after attack
Parker Solar Probe heads toward sun after morning liftoff
Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Cara Delevingne, Yvette Nicole Brown
On This Day: Car kills Heather Heyer at Charlottesville, Va., protest
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018
 
Back to Article
/