Watch live: Parker Solar Probe to begin trip toward sun

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- NASA's Parker Solar Probe is ready and waiting to make its trip to the sun. The probe will launch from Space Launch Complex-37 at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, part of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Blastoff is scheduled for 3:33 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. NASA TV will provide live streaming coverage of the takeoff and initial flight through Earth's atmosphere.

The mission's launch window will last 65 minutes. According to meteorologists with the U.S. Air Force 45th Space Wing, there is a 70 percent chance of favorable weather conditions.

Last week, scientists attached the probe to the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket that will carry the spacecraft into space. The rocket and attached payload are currently surrounded by a Mobile Service Tower, but the scaffolding will be rolled away on Friday evening.

After escaping Earth's gravity, the probe will travel nearly 90 million miles. It will pass within Mercury's orbit and skim through the outer layers of the sun's atmosphere, within 3.8 million miles of the sun's surface, exposing itself to temperatures as extreme as 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Both along the way and during it's trip through the sun's corona, the solar probe's instrument suite will detect and measure the movement of the particles -- electrons, protons and ions -- that make up the corona, the sun's atmosphere, and the solar winds generated there.

"The Parker Solar Probe's observations will help us answer questions like: Why is the corona a couple million degrees hotter than the sun?" Eric Christian, a space scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, told UPI. "Another question we hope to answer is: Why is the solar wind accelerating up to very high speeds in the corona? Some high-energy solar particles accelerate to nearly half the speed of light, and we don't know why."

By better understanding the basic science of solar wind -- how the sun's atmospheric particles accelerate and interact -- scientists hope to more accurately model larger, more complex solar phenomena, and improve space weather prediction models.

In addition to helping scientists better understand our own little corner of the universe, the revelations inspired by Parker and its instruments will help scientists study sun-like stars elsewhere in the cosmos.

"Solar wind and space weather affect habitability, so understanding the dynamics of faraway stars can help us predict which stars are most likely to host habitable planets," Christian said.