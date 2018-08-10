Trending Stories

Teeth of ancient mega-shark recovered from Australian beach
Google honors aerospace engineer Mary G. Ross with new Doodle
The American diet is unsustainable, study shows
U.S. environmental regulations curbed air pollution, study shows
Efforts to geoengineer cooler temperatures could depress crop yields

Photo Gallery

 
Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott perfect in preseason debut vs. San Francisco 49ers
Pizza Museum opens in Chicago, to New York's chagrin
Gal Gadot to voice character Shank in 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'
Nikki Bella marks anniversary with John Cena after split
Paul Rudd to star in Netflix comedy series
 
Back to Article
/