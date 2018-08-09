Trending Stories

Efforts to geoengineer cooler temperatures could depress crop yields
Astronomers discover most distant radio galaxy
Crows have consistent habits of partial migration, study shows
African fish shows how hybridization drives evolution
Teeth of ancient mega-shark recovered from Australian beach

Photo Gallery

 
Happy birthday 'Harry Potter:' The cast through the years

Latest News

Pharmaceutical company sues Nebraska to stop execution
'Red Dead Redemption 2': Wild West comes alive in new video
'Flip or Flop' to return for Season 8 on HGTV
Pastor, elders at one of largest U.S. churches resign amid abuse scandal
Retiree mounts 11 phones to bicycle to play 'Pokemon Go'
 
Back to Article
/