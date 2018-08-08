Trending Stories

Archaeologists identify sources of ancient Egyptian copper
Iron-silica particles reveal early oxygen accumulation on Earth
Koala virus could explain junk DNA in the human genome
African killifish is the fastest maturing vertebrate on the planet
Space station crew helps scientists analyze complex plasmas

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

Latest News

CVS launches MinuteClinic -- phone app health visits
Carolina Panthers sign OL Tyler Larsen to $4.4M extension
Degenerative eye conditions linked to Alzheimer's in study
Judge orders no bond for 4th suspect in rapper's death
Green Bay Packers sign LB James Crawford
 
Back to Article
/