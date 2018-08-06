Trending Stories

Demographic formula reveals surprisingly short careers for MLB pitchers
Older bees influence younger bees to fan wings, cool hive
Lunar eclipse clocks in at more than 6 hours
Astronomers measure fastest non-lethal stellar blast in history
Commercial crew delays: Boeing, Space-X forced to push back test launch dates

Photo Gallery

 
Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Latest News

North Korea crops damaged, International Red Cross says
Lockheed contracted for Trident II missile production
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi beats New York Yankees on walk-off
Greek emergency chiefs resign amid blame for wildfires that killed 91
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick robs Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor of homer
 
Back to Article
/