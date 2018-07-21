Watch live: SpaceX to launch another communications satellite

July 20 (UPI) -- SpaceX is set to launch another communications satellite during the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The company's Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast-off at 1:50 a.m. ET on Sunday. The rocket and payload, a Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite, will liftoff from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The launch will be streamed live online.

Sunday morning's mission will mark the second launch for the Block 5, the most advanced and final iteration of the Falcon 9.

When SpaceX CEO Elon Musk introduced the new and improved rocket earlier this year, he said it would eventually be capable of flying back-to-back missions in a 24-hour period.

"We expect it to be a mainstay of SpaceX's business," Musk told reporters in May, "and to complete something of the order of 300 flights before retirement."

The Block 5 rocket isn't outwardly much different than earlier versions of the Falcon 9 rocket. Its hundreds of minor upgrades are mostly invisible. As a result of the improvements, however, the rocket is more powerful and better equipped for reusability.

Ultimately, SpaceX engineers expect the Block 5 rockets to fly up to 10 missions without refurbishment. Only minimal inspections will be required in-between missions.

The first Block 5 rocket successfully launched and landed in May. Earlier this week, the rocket completed a static test fire.

"Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete -- targeting early morning launch on Sunday, July 22 of Telstar 19 VANTAGE from Pad 40 in Florida," SpaceX announced on Twitter Wednesday.

The Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite is owned by Canadian satellite communications company Telesat. In July 1962, Telstar 1 became the first private communications satellite put into orbit. Its technology powered the first broadcast of live television images between the United States and Europe.