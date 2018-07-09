Home / Science News

Scientists discover world's oldest colors

By Brooks Hays  |  July 9, 2018 at 5:17 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 9 (UPI) -- Scientists have unearthed the world's oldest colors, or pigments, from deep beneath the Sahara.

Researchers found 1.1 million-year-old pink pigments inside ancient rocks dredged from beneath Africa's Great Desert. The colors are more than 500 million years older than the next oldest pigments.

"The bright pink pigments are the molecular fossils of chlorophyll that were produced by ancient photosynthetic organisms inhabiting an ancient ocean that has long since vanished," Nur Gueneli, an earth scientist at Australia National University, said in a news release.

When diluted, the pigments appear a light pink. When concentrated inside ancient marine shales, the pigments take on a variety of tints, from blood red to deep purple.

Scientists were able to extract the pigment molecules from the ancient rocks after grinding the basalts into a powder.

"The precise analysis of the ancient pigments confirmed that tiny cyanobacteria dominated the base of the food chain in the oceans a billion years ago, which helps to explain why animals did not exist at the time," Gueneli said.

Researchers described their discovery of ancient pigments in the journal PNAS.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Researchers film glacier calving massive iceberg in Greenland Researchers film glacier calving massive iceberg in Greenland
World's poorest shoulder cost of tropical conservation World's poorest shoulder cost of tropical conservation
Ancient DNA reveals prehistoric population of Southeast Asia Ancient DNA reveals prehistoric population of Southeast Asia
New wasp species with a massive stinger found in the Amazon New wasp species with a massive stinger found in the Amazon
ESA to test fire largest-ever solid rocket motor ESA to test fire largest-ever solid rocket motor