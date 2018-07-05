Urban greenways help lower local carbon emissions

July 5 (UPI) -- New research confirms the climate benefits offered by urban greenways. Researchers at the University of British Columbia determined urban greenways help curb local carbon emissions.

Supporters of urban greenways argue their creation inspires greener transportation choices by local residents, but few studies have examined the accuracy of the claim.

UBC researchers set out to measure the impact of Vancouver's Comox-Helmcken Greenway by surveying residents about their transportation habits before and after the greenway's construction.

Researchers interviewed 585 residents -- half living within 1,000 feet of the greenway, half within 1,600 feet. The survey results showed locals reduced their reliance of car and bus transportation in the wake of the greenway's completion, opting to walk and bike more often.

"Less commuting also meant they generated 21 percent less travel-related emissions, producing 520 grams of emissions a day, from 660 grams the previous year," researcher Victor Douglas Ngo said in a news release.

However, the surveys showed only those living closest reduced their local carbon footprint. Those living slightly farther away actually increased their reliance on vehicular transportation. Researchers believe an increase in car-sharing services in the surrounding neighborhoods explains the rise in vehicular travel.

"Car sharing was growing across the city, and people who lived farther from the greenway likely found it more convenient to car share compared to those who were closer to and more influenced by the greenway," said lead investigator Lawrence Frank.

Another recent study highlighted the importance of curbing carbon emissions at the city level. The latest findings -- published this week in the journal Transportation Research -- show cities can make progress by promoting healthier transportation habits with the construction of greenways.

"As more cities invest in infrastructure to promote health and protect the environment, it's more important than ever to understand the impact of those improvements," Frank said. "To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study that shows a direct causal effect of a greenway investment on individual behaviors and the environment."