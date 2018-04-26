NASA celebrates National Parks Week with park photos from space

April 26 (UPI) -- To celebrate National Parks Week, NASA has compiled and shared a gallery of photographs of national parks taken from space. A few of the newly releases images were captured by astronauts aboard the space station this week.

The newest photograph, NASA's Thursday "image of the day," features the Everglades as seen from 250 miles above Earth's surface. The pic was snapped by NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold and shared on his Twitter feed.

Arnold quoted Marjory Stoneman Douglas in the caption: "The grass and water that is the meaning and the central fact of the Everglades. It is a river of grass."

"The flow and human interruption of this river is clearly visible from space," Arnold added.

On Wednesday, Arnold shared another national park portrait, an picture of Mountain Rainier National Park from the vantage of the International Space Station.

The gallery also features photographs captured by NASA salutes, including pics of the Grand Canyon, Glacier Bay National Park, Denali National Park and several others.