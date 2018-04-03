Home / Science News

Lockheed Martin to build quieter supersonic aircraft for NASA

By Brooks Hays  |  April 3, 2018 at 1:12 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 3 (UPI) -- NASA has chosen Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company to design, build and test a quieter supersonic aircraft. The Low-Boom Flight Demonstration contract is valued at $247.5 million.

As contract winner, Lockheed Martin is tasked with building the Low-Boom Flight Demonstration X-plane, an experimental airplane that will reach supersonic speeds but not trigger a supersonic boom. Instead, the quieter supersonic jet will produce a "thump." The name for LBFD technology is Quiet Supersonic Technology, or QueSST.

According to NASA, the X-plane will cruise at an altitude 55,000 feet and a speed of roughly 940 miles per hour -- and "create a sound about as loud as a car door closing."

Lockheed was the favorite to win the LBFD contract, as the company had previously worked with NASA to produce a preliminary design for the X-plane. The aerospace company also recently put out ads for several new LBFD-related jobs.

NASA hopes the LBFD project will pave the way for the introduction of supersonic jets to the airline industry.

"Commercial supersonic flight represents a potentially large new market for aircraft manufacturers and operators world-wide," NASA wrote in an LBFD status report.

Lockheed is expected to hand over the X-plane model in 2021. Beginning in 2022, NASA will conduct several more flight tests.

"The Flight Demonstration will culminate in a series of campaigns in which the QueSST aircraft will be flown over communities," NASA wrote in a paper. "Surveys will be conducted to develop a database of public response to the sounds."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Most distant star yet discovered by Hubble Most distant star yet discovered by Hubble
Antarctica's grounding lines are retreating across the seafloor Antarctica's grounding lines are retreating across the seafloor
Ancient monitor lizard had four eyes Ancient monitor lizard had four eyes
SpaceX successfully launches space station resupply mission SpaceX successfully launches space station resupply mission
Dozens of sauropod footprints found on Scottish coast Dozens of sauropod footprints found on Scottish coast