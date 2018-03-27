NASA satellite spots Eastern Europe's orange snow

March 27 (UPI) -- It looks like a giant creamsicle melted across the mountains of Russia, Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine.

As evidenced by new NASA images, shared online this week, waves of wind-blown Saharan dust have turned the snowy peaks of Eastern Europe orange.

Over the last week, dust storms in North Africa have kicked Saharan sands into the air and carried them across the Mediterranean. As they're carried by the cross-continental winds, the dust mixes with rain and snow before being dropped on Eastern Europe.

The phenomenon, which happens once every few years, has made for some stunning photography, both on the ground and from space.

Images captured by NASA's Aqua satellite show the orange peaks from a vantage of 436 miles.