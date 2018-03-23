Watch live: Capsule carrying new crew to dock at space station on Friday

March 23 (UPI) -- The International Space Station's newest crew members, including two NASA astronauts, are scheduled to arrive at the Poisk module on Friday afternoon.

NASA astronauts Ricky Arnold, Drew Feustel and Roscomos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev are en route to the space station in the MS-08 spacecraft that launched from Kazakhstan on Wednesday. They are set to arrive at approximately 5:45 p.m. ET.

The crew-carrying capsule will be received and docked with the help of the space station's current crew, NASA's Scott Tingle, as well as Expedition 55 Commander Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

NASA TV will livestream the arrival and docking activities beginning at 3 p.m. The hatch will be opened and the new crew members will be welcomed to the space station at 5 p.m.

Once joined by Arnold, Feustel and Artemyev, the expanded six-person crew will remain together until June, when Tingle, Shkaplerov and Kanai will travel back Earth. Feustel, Arnold and Artemyev will remain on the ISS until August.