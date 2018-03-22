Google honors geochemist Saruhashi with new Doodle

March 22 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating what would have been the 98th birthday of geochemist Katsuko Saruhashi with a new Doodle.

Saruhashi, who became the first woman to earn a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Tokyo in 1957, is known to be the first to accurately measure the concentration of carbonic acid in water based on temperature, pH Level, and chlorinity.

Her methodology was named Saruhashi's Table after her and was seen as invaluable to oceanographers. Saruhashi also developed how to trace the travel of radioactive fallout across oceans which lead to the restriction of aquatic nuclear experimentation

Google's homepage features Saruhashi's likeness holding a clipboard as she stands in front of a wavy blue ocean.

"During a career spanning 35 years, Saruhashi became the first woman elected to the Science Council of Japan in 1980, and the first woman honored with the Miyake Prize for geochemistry in 1985 -- among many other awards," Google said about her accomplishments. "She was deeply committed to inspiring young women to study science, and established the Saruhashi Prize in 1981, recognizing female scientists for distinguished research in natural sciences."