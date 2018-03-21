Google honors astronomer Guillermo Haro with new Doodle

March 21 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating what would have been the 105th birthday of astronomer Guillermo Haro with a new Doodle.

Haro, who was born in Mexico during the Mexican revolution, discovered a type of planetary nebulae named Herbig-Haro objects and flare stars, red and blue stars inside the region of the Orion constellation.

"These contributions led to Haro becoming the first Mexican elected to the Royal Astronomical Society, in 1959," Google said of Haro's career. "Haro's legacy endures to this day through the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics, and Electronics, which he established to support science students in their professional careers. The institute also runs an observatory named after him in the Mexican state of Sonora."

Google's homepage features artwork depicting an observatory and a red and blue star constellation that contains the Google logo and Haro's likeness.