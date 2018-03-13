Home / Science News

NASA shares close-up portrait of Saturn's moon Dione

The image was captured in 2012 by NASA's Cassini probe, which ended it's 13-year tour of the planet last year.
By Brooks Hays  |  March 13, 2018 at 9:50 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- A newly shared NASA photo offers a closeup view of Saturn's moon Dione -- a small, simple satellite.

Dione stretches just 698 miles across, making it Saturn's 15th largest moon. Saturn hosts 62 known moons. Surprisingly, Dione is larger than all of its more diminutive peers combined.

Astronomers believe Dione's outer layers of water ice hide a dense core made of silicate rock. And because the satellite is so cold -- negative 304 degrees Fahrenheit on most days -- its ice layers behave like rock.

The photo, shared this week by NASA, was snapped by NASA's Cassini probe in 2012.

Last fall, Cassini executed a final dive into Saturn's atmosphere, ending its 13-year tour of the ringed planet.

NASA scientists hope to plan and execute a return scientific mission to Saturn in the coming decades, as many of Saturn's moons have been identified as promising targets in the search for alien life.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Study: Humans in South Africa thrived during Toba super-volcanic eruption Study: Humans in South Africa thrived during Toba super-volcanic eruption
NASA prepares to test mirror on James Webb Observatory NASA prepares to test mirror on James Webb Observatory
Elon Musk plans to launch spacecraft for Mars in 2019 Elon Musk plans to launch spacecraft for Mars in 2019
New technology promises to track single molecules traveling through the body New technology promises to track single molecules traveling through the body
Theory-of-mind networks develop in the brains of children by age three Theory-of-mind networks develop in the brains of children by age three