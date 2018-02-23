NASA shares time-lapse photo of Jupiter's south pole

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- New time-lapse photos of Jupiter reveals a unique cloud pattern circling the gas giant's south pole.

The time-lapse sequence was captured by the camera on NASA's Juno spacecraft. JunoCam snapped the photo series Feb. 7, between 10:21 a.m. and 11:01 a.m. ET. NASA shared the images online Friday.

Though each of the images may look the same at first glance, a closer look reveals a shifting cloud pattern. A number of studies and surveys -- powered by both space satellite and ground telescope observations -- have revealed Jupiter's atmosphere to be an incredibly dynamic place.

Though Jupiter's Great Red Spot garners much of the attention, the gas giant hosts a diverse variety of atmospheric patterns.

The latest photo series was processed by citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt. JunoCam's raw images are available online for public use.