Watch live: SpaceX to launch satellite with used rocket

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX is once again relying on a previously flown rocket to launch and carry a communications satellite into orbit on Tuesday.

The launch, which will be broadcast live online, is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket will blast-off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The first of the two stages helped carry a spy satellite into orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office last spring. After its inaugural launch, the first stage returned to Earth for a controlled landing. This time around, the first stage will splash down into the ocean.

So far, Falcon 9 boosters have been limited to two flights before being retired. The reusability of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets has helped pare launch costs. The current iteration of the Falcon 9 rocket is known as Block 4.

The aerospace company plans to shrink launch costs further by using future reusable rocket stages -- the Block 5 version -- for as many as ten different flights.

The satellite being put into orbit on Tuesday will provide communication services for the government of Luxembourg. The mission is a joint-venture between the small European country and the commercial-satellite company SES. Orbital ATK, a U.S. company, designed and built the satellite.

Tuesday's launch is an important one for SpaceX. It marks the first flight since the controversial and secretive Zuma mission launch reportedly failed.

SpaceX claimed its rocket performed as expected, implying the blame for the Zuma mission lay elsewhere. The Pentagon has deflected questions to SpaceX, while one SpaceX customer said the blame lies with the maker of the secret spacecraft, Northrop Grumman.

Next week, SpaceX is scheduled to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful in the world. Last week, the megarocket successfully ignited all of its 27 engines at once during a static fire test.

SpaceX expects the Falcon Heavy to eventually ferry crew and cargo between Earth and Mars. Elon Musk has also said the rocket will carry a pair of civilians on a week-long trip around the moon.