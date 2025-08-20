Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters and police in Pennsylvania responded to a stretch of highway where a cow was reported running loose next to lanes of traffic.

The Lackawanna County Communications Center said emergency responders were dispatched about 8:15 p.m. Monday on a report of a cow running loose along Interstate 84, near Sepko Road in Madison Township.

The Nepa News: Live page on Facebook shared drone camera footage of firefighters and Pennsylvania State Police troopers pursuing the cow on the highway.

A second video shows crews from Madisonville helping to wrangle the cow off the interstate and onto a side street.

Authorities said the highway was not closed during the pursuit and there were no injuries reported as a result of the cow's presence.

The origins of the bovine were unclear.