Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida were dispatched on a report of a puppy trapped in a drain pipe in Flagler Beach and wound up rescuing the animal, which turned out to be a fox kit.

The Flagler Beach Fire Department said on social media that crews responded alongside Flagler County Fire Rescue when a dog was reported to be trapped in a drain pipe along Lambert Avenue.

"Upon arrival, crews from Engine 11 confirmed the presence of an animal lodged approximately 30 feet inside the drain pipe," the post said. "Due to the complexity of the incident, Flagler County Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team was requested to assist."

The animal was removed from the drain pipe and crews initially thought they had rescued a coyote pup, but the post was later updated to report the canine was actually a fox.

The fox was turned over to Flagler County Animal Control for veterinary care and rehabilitation.