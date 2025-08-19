Man wins $200,000 lottery prize using numbers from a license plate

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland man took inspiration from another vehicle's license plate and bought a Pick 5 lottery ticket that earned him a $200,000 prize.

The St. Mary's County man told Maryland Lottery officials he was on his 70-mile commute to work when his lottery inspiration struck.

"I was going to work and stopped at a red light in Charlotte Hall and I noticed the tag on a truck, 19363," the player said.

He used those numbers to buy tickets for the Aug. 6 evening and Aug. 7 midday Pick 5 drawings.

The man checked the results after the Aug. 7 drawing and recalled thinking, "That number looks familiar."

The digits earned the man a $200,000 prize.

"I was gasping for air. I was so happy," he said. "I'm going to renovate the old house."

The winner said there is one additional celebratory purchase in his near future: "Oh, I'm going to get a crab cake!"