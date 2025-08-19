Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A pair of Ohio police officers engaged in a very slow-speed chase involving an escaped tortoise on the loose in North Canton.

The North Canton Police Department said on social media that two officers responded to a "unique call" about a large tortoise "roaming through yards and into the roadway" near Church and Donner Avenue Southwest.

"Officers arrived and discovered a giant turtle clearly out of place," police wrote. "With care (and gloves!), Officer Lewis safely captured the turtle, temporarily detained it at the Community Gardens and then turned it over to the Stark County Parks District."

Parks officials will care for the tortoise until its owner can be identified or a new home can be found for the "colossal" tortoise.