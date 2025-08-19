Trending
Aug. 19, 2025 / 12:10 PM

Colombian parents name baby 'Chat Yipiti' after AI program

By Osvaldo Silva
Colombia has a history of officially registering unconventional names, including those inspired by sports, movie and music stars such as “Maicol Yordan” -- named after basketball great Michael Jordan. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Colombian family named their newborn daughter "Chat Yipiti" after the AI program ChatGPT. Despite the unusual name, the child was registered without objection at the National Registry office in the town of Cereté.

According to local media, the parents of Chat Yipiti Bastidas Guerra said they chose the name as a "tribute" to the era of artificial intelligence.

This has sparked all kinds of reactions among social media users, as many disagree with the parents' decision, not knowing what consequences it might have in the future.

The case is not unique. Colombia has a history of officially registering unconventional names, from those inspired by sports, movie and music stars such as "Maicol Yordan" and "Brayan Spears" that have stirred controversy.

The National Registry has intervened in the past to prohibit names such as "Miperro" (My Dog) or "Satanás" (Satan), which it said clearly violated a person's dignity.

In Colombia, while the law does not specify a list of prohibited names, it gives officials at the National Civil Registry the authority to deny registration if they believe a name could harm a child's dignity or reputation.

"Legal precedent has established that a registrar may refuse to record names that result from phonetic or grammatical combinations suggesting obscene words, that clearly show an intent to mock the child, or that are so extravagant they could expose the child to discriminatory or degrading treatment," Bogotá attorney José Francisco Guerra said.

Across Latin America, it is common to find variations on the names of Hollywood stars or cult film characters. Names such as "Yeison" (Jason) and even "Stallone," in honor of Sylvester Stallone, have been registered.

Spanish phonetics often alter the spelling of foreign names, creating unique combinations. In Brazil, names from soap opera characters are common, often as inventive as the dramas that inspire them.

In the past, children have been registered with names such as "Mozart" and "Facebook" and even those of singers, products, musical groups or historical figures.

However, experts in child psychology and sociology have voiced concern. An unusual name, or one that invites jokes, can expose a child to ridicule and affect self-esteem and emotional well-being.

